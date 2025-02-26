SCR introduces cash back facility on unreserved tickets with UTS mobile app

Hyderabad: South Central Railways introduces a cash back facility on unreserved tickets through an unreserved ticketing system (UTS) Mobile App.

According to SCR officials, the UTS app is a big leap in the modern ticketing system and a boon to the huge segment of passengers on Indian Railways who travel on unreserved tickets. In line with the digital India initiative, the app enables cashless transactions and passengers can make the payment through different digital modes such as R-Wallet, Paytm, PhonePe, Googlepay, UPI Apps or through internet banking etc. R-Wallet will be available in UTS app in which the amounts can be deposited up to the limit of Rs 20,000. As a promotional gesture, 3 per cent cash back is being given on the tickets purchased through R-Wallet.

The average passengers in a day availing the UTS mobile App facility in 2023–24 from April to January was 83,510 while the average number of passengers per day in the current financial year 2024-25 is 93,487, which denotes 12 per cent increase in the usage of UTS App for purchasing tickets. People with a smartphone of Android, IOS and Windows versions of the operating system can download the app free of cost. The UTS app is user-friendly and consists of various key features such as multi-language support, cashless transactions and a help tab which provides different kinds of customer support including step by step guide on how to use the app, helpline numbers and frequently asked questions, said a senior officer, SCR.