SCR observes 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) observed the 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on Wednesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that Dr B R Ambedkar’s life is a testament to resilience, intellect, and an unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society and also stated that by advocating for universal education, Dr Ambedkar laid the foundation for a society where every citizen could contribute meaningfully towards the nation’s development. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is not only an opportunity to remember the great legacy of Dr Ambedkar, but also a call to review the prevailing situation and strive for the improvement of society.

In terms of Indian Railways, which is not just the nation’s core transport provider, but is also the largest employer, Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts on the welfare of the labor force are meant to be emulated by everyone. I can proudly say that SCR has been imbibing the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar in its path towards development, not just in terms of its technological advancement but also in terms of value according to our workforce, particularly those working at lower levels and the women employees, he added.