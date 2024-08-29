SCR to continue experimental stoppages

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages at Nandalur, Obulavaripalli, and Piler railway stations for six months for a few trains.

According to SCR officials, experimental stoppages for the Kacheguda-Madurai (22715) and Madurai-Kacheguda (22716) train services at Nandalur, Piler, and Obulavaripalli railway stations have been extended for a period of six months starting from September 7.

SCR officials appealed to citizens to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.