SCR to continue experimental stoppages

Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages at Nandalur, Obulavaripalli, and Piler railway stations...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages at Nandalur, Obulavaripalli, and Piler railway stations for six months for a few trains.
According to SCR officials, experimental stoppages for the Kacheguda-Madurai (22715) and Madurai-Kacheguda (22716) train services at Nandalur, Piler, and Obulavaripalli railway stations have been extended for a period of six months starting from September 7.
SCR officials appealed to citizens to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.
