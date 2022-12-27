SCR to run 94 Sankranti special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Tuesday announced operation of 94 Sankranti special trains between various destinations to meet the travelling needs of the rail users. These trains are being operated on different dates from January 1 to 20.



The SCR will operate 94 trips of special train services, which will be operated not only between the two Telugu states but also towards other popular destinations. These train services are having varied coach composition including both Reserved Coaches and Unreserved coaches catering to all segments of passengers.

The rail users seeking reserved accommodation can book their tickets online through IRCTC website in addition to the Railway PRS counters. Similarly, passengers wishing to travel by unreserved coaches can purchase their tickets through UTS on mobile App; thereby avoid standing in Queue at General Counters.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway has appealed to the rail users to make use of this opportunity of additional travel facility provided by the Zone and make their journey safe, comfortable and hassle free. The Zone is taking up several measures to handle Sankranti rush and provide transport facility to the passengers smoothly by pooling its available resources.

Further, the zone is preparing plans to introduce more number of special trains as per the availability of resources like rolling stock, route, staff etc. in the coming days. The routes in which demand is more is being analysed on regular basis so as to operate the trains more effectively to serve the purpose.