SCR to run addl Sankranti special trains
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the Sankranti festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run a few special trains between various destinations.
Train no 07615 (Kacheguda–Srikakulam Road) will depart from Kacheguda at 5:45 pm and will reach Srikakulam road at 7:35 am on January 11 and 15. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, and Ponduru stations in both directions.
These special trains consist of all three AC coaches. Train no 07617 (Charlapalli–Srikakulam Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 7:20 pm and will reach Srikakulam road at 9 am from January 8.
These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, and Ponduru stations in both directions. These special trains consist of first AC, second AC, third AC, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.