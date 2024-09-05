  • Menu
SCR to run one-way special trains

SCR announces eight special trains through Andhra Pradesh amid Sankranti festival
SCR announces eight special trains through Andhra Pradesh amid Sankranti festival

South Central Railway will run one-way special trains from Secunderabad to Danapur.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway will run one-way special trains from Secunderabad to Danapur.

Train no 03226 (Secunderabad-Danapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 9 pm and will arrive at Danapur at 6 am on September 4.

En route, this special train will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpurkaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara stations.

This train will consist of first AC, second AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.

