SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: To clear rush of passengers, South Central Railway to run special trains between various destinations. Train no -03226(Secunderabad - Danapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 10 am and will arrive at Danapur at 7 pm and date of the journey is from December 15 to December 28.

Train no -03225(Danapur - Secunderabad) will depart from Danapur at 9.50 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 4.40 am and date of the journey from December 14 to December 25. Train no -03253(Patna – Secunderabad) will depart from Patna at 4 pm and will depart from Secunderabad at 11.55 pm on the next day and date of journey is from December 11 to December 31.

