SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda–Tirupati.

Train no 07041 (Kacheguda-Tirupati) will depart on January 12 from Kacheguda at 9:25 pm and arrive in Tirupati at 9 am the next day. Train no 07490 (Tirupati-Kacheguda) will depart on January 13 from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive in Kacheguda at 8:50 am the next day.

These special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, and Renigunta stations in both directions.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, sleeper class, and general second-sitting coaches.