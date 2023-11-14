Live
Just In
SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Banaras
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs four special trains between Secunderabad – Banaras – Secunderabad.
Train no 07005 (Secunderabad – Banaras) will depart from Secunderabad at 9:40 pm and arrive at Banaras at 6:30 am and the date of the journey is November 15 and 22. Train no 07006 (Banaras – Secunderabad) will depart from Banaras at 8:35 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:15 pm and the date of the journey is November 17 and 24.
These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, SirpurKagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and PrayagrajChheoki stations in both the directions. These trains will consist of sleeper and general second-class coaches