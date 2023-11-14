  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Banaras

SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Banaras
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs four special trains between Secunderabad – Banaras...

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs four special trains between Secunderabad – Banaras – Secunderabad.

Train no 07005 (Secunderabad – Banaras) will depart from Secunderabad at 9:40 pm and arrive at Banaras at 6:30 am and the date of the journey is November 15 and 22. Train no 07006 (Banaras – Secunderabad) will depart from Banaras at 8:35 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:15 pm and the date of the journey is November 17 and 24.

These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, SirpurKagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and PrayagrajChheoki stations in both the directions. These trains will consist of sleeper and general second-class coaches

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X