SCSC felicitates traffic volunteers for excellence in traffic management

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday honoured traffic volunteers, officials from the Traffic Training Institute, good samaritans, and traffic management personnel in Cyberabad.

The event underscored the Cyberabad police and SCSC's commitment to recognising outstanding contributions to road safety and traffic management.

Awards were presented to traffic volunteers for their efforts in managing traffic and ensuring commuter safety, Traffic Training Institute officials for enhancing the skills of traffic personnel, Good Samaritans for their selfless acts of kindness, and traffic officials for maintaining order and ensuring road safety in Cyberabad.

D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Cyberabad, praised the SCSC’s efforts in promoting road safety and expressed gratitude for the contributions of both officials and volunteers. He highlighted that collaborative efforts will create a safer and more harmonious community.

A total of 160 volunteers, including working professionals, students, social volunteers, and representatives from various organisations and hospitals, were felicitated. The volunteers shared their experiences, expressing how their involvement in volunteering has made them more responsible and committed to societal well-being.

This event not only celebrated individual contributions but also emphasised the vital role of community participation in enhancing road safety across Cyberabad.

During the felicitation programme, special recognition was given to Lokendra Singh (@hydtrafficman on the X platform and Instagram), a common citizen who actively educates the public on traffic regulations and reports traffic violations.