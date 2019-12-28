SEC to hold all party meet today

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission would hold a meeting with the political parties on Saturday to take suggestions and also inform them on the preparedness of the Commission to take up elections.

State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy conducted a video conference with District Collectors and SPs, which was also attended by DGP Mahender Reddy on Friday. The SEC reviewed the security arrangements by the police in municipalities.

He also enquired about the arrangements by the officials for conducting elections and suggested them to take up training for the returning officers once again.

The SEC would have meeting with all the political parties in the State on Saturday. The ballot paper would have the photograph of the candidate and also the party symbol.

The Commission released schedule for voters list and polling stations.

The draft photo electoral rolls would be published on December 12 and final list would be published on January 4.

Draft list of polling stations would be prepared by January 4 and final list would be published on January 5.

Meeting with political party representatives at Urban Local Body level would be at 11 am on January 7.

Final publication of ward-wise list of polling stations would be on January 13.