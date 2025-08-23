Sec’bad Military Hosp holds health camp for Armed Forces families

Secunderabad: In celebration of the 59th Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day, Military Hospital Secunderabad organised a comprehensive multi-speciality medical camp from August 21 to 22. The camp, exclusively for the families of Armed Forces personnel, offered a wide array of services, including screenings for breast and cervical cancer, eye and ENT check-ups, and dental assessments.

The event was inaugurated by Shyamanjali Misra, Chairperson of the Family Welfare Organisation (FWO), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA). She encouraged attendees to prioritise regular health check-ups and take ownership of their health.

Educational pamphlets detailing preventive measures for breast and cervical cancer were distributed, and medical professionals conducted interactive talks to reinforce the importance of early diagnosis.

A particularly impactful session was a dedicated lecture on organ donation, aimed at dispelling myths and promoting this life-saving act.

The session highlighted the transformative potential of organ donation, prompting many families to pledge their support for the cause.

The initiative, which also delivered critical medical services, strengthened the culture of health education and preventive care within the Armed Forces community.