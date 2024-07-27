Second Danger Alert Issued as Godavari overflows at Dowleswaram barrage

The Godavari River has once again overflows prompting authorities to issue a second danger alert at the Dowleswaram barrage. After two days of receding flood levels, the river is witnessing a resurgence, currently reaching a height of 13.75 feet. Approximately 13 lakh cusecs of excess water is being released from the barrage into the sea.

Heavy rainfall over the past week has contributed to the swelling waters of the Godavari, which are flowing particularly rapidly at Bhadrachalam. Officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation, as additional floodwaters from upstream areas are expected to further increase the river's flow.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level climbed to 52.8 feet by 3 PM on Friday. Should it rise above 53 feet, authorities will issue a final third danger alert. The water level had shown signs of decrease until Friday night but surged again at dawn due to continued rainfall across the state. A second emergency alert was triggered at 9 PM on Friday when levels surpassed 48 feet.

In light of the ongoing crisis, officials are urging residents, especially those in low-lying villages, to exercise extreme caution. People are advised to avoid entering floodwaters, stay clear of canals and culverts, and steer clear of fallen power lines and poles. The authorities have called for public cooperation as they navigate this challenging situation.