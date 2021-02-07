Second phase of Covid vaccination starts for cops

Nalgonda/Bhongir: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath has directed all the staff working in the police department to take shots of corona vaccine without fail.

The second phase of vaccination programme has been launched from Saturday for staff working in the police department, as part of providing vaccine to frontline warriors across the country.

As part of the programme, the SP along with District Medical and Health Officer Kondal Rao took part in the vaccination programme at the Primary Health Centre located at Manyam Chelka in Nalgonda town. Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that India was leading the world in developing vaccines to prevent any sort of health issues.

"No one should be afraid to take the vaccine shot," he said, adding that the efforts of scientists who developed the vaccine to curb the corona epidemic, which has terrorised the entire world, were commendable.

The SP added that special officers have been appointed to monitor the vaccination process from time to time. Additional SP Narmada, Satish Chodagiri, DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, AR DSP Suresh Kumar, SB DSP Ramana Reddy, CIs, SIs, head constables participated in the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the first shot was taken by DCRB CI Ravinder. Similarly, in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Collector Anita Ramchandran along with DCP Narayana Reddy examined the vaccination process to police officials at the area hospital in Bhongir.