Secunderabad cantonment Congress leader Sri Ganesh invites CM for Mahavir Jayanti celebrations
Telangana state's Secunderabad Cantonment Congress leader Sriganesh, along with President Yogesh Jain, invited Chief Minister ad the Chief Guest at the upcoming Mahavir Jayanti celebrations at Nampally Ground.
Telangana state's Secunderabad Cantonment Congress leader Sri ganesh, along with President Yogesh Jain, invited Chief Minister ad the Chief Guest at the upcoming Mahavir Jayanti celebrations at Nampally Ground. This invitation was extended during a courtesy meeting at the residence of Telangana State's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
In addition to Yogesh Jain, the meeting was attended by other senior leaders including State Vice President Subhash Jain, Treasurer Mahender Jain, General Secretary Ashok Jain, and Cantonment Jain Association President Praveen Jain.
The Mahavir Jayanti celebrations are expected to be a grand affair, with the presence of such esteemed guests adding to the significance of the event. This gesture highlights the strong relationship between the Cantonment Congress and the state government in Telangana.