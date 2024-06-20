Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Inaugurates Karma Shed in Hindu Cemetery

In a heartwarming gesture, Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh inaugurated the Karma Shed built by descendants Gundelli Mahesh and Rahul Praveen Pramod in the West Maredpally Hindu Cemetery. The shed was dedicated to the memory of late Shri Gundelli Rajaiah, and in addition to the inauguration, trees were also planted in the cemetery.

Expressing his pleasure at being a part of the ceremony, MLA Ganesh assured the gathering that the government would take steps to provide necessary facilities at the Hindu cemetery without any difficulties. He promised to make arrangements for the required facilities to ensure the smooth functioning of the cemetery.

The event was attended by Hindu Smashana Vatika Incharge Sadanandam, President Venkataswamy, Vice President Chittibabu, Joint Secretary Bhim Rao, and other members of the Hindu Smashana Vatika. The initiative to build the Karma Shed and plant trees in the cemetery was a thoughtful and touching gesture that was appreciated by all those present.