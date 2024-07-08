Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh Kickstarts CC Road Works in 150 Division

Secunderabad Cantonment legislator Mr. Ganesh has taken a significant step towards improving the infrastructure in Regimental Bazar, 150 division of Cantonment Constituency by initiating CC road works. In a formal inauguration ceremony, Mr. Ganesh honored the officials who played a crucial role in the commencement of this project. Following the event, he conducted a thorough inspection of the alleys in Regimental Bazar to ensure the smooth progress of the road works.





The residents of Bazar were reassured by Mr. Ganesh's dedication to enhancing their living conditions through better infrastructure. The program was attended by 150 Division Corporator Deepika Garu, Former Corporator Bhadranna, and other local dignitaries including Sarita, Santosh Yadav, Nagesh Yadav Baburao, Gauri Shankar, Nandu Kanti, Judu Paul, Srinath, Marin, Shravan, Arvind Yadav. Key officials from HMWS, GHMC, and engineers were also present, including HMWS Manager Hakeem Garu, GHMC DE Anjaneulu, GHMC AE Ravinder, and Executive Engineer Sudarshan.





The initiation of CC road works in 150 Division marks a promising development for the residents of Regimental Bazar under the leadership of Cantonment Legislator Mr. Ganesh.







