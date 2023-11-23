Secunderabad Congress candidate campaigns in Mettuguda, highlights BRS failures

Santhosh Kumar, the Congress Party candidate for the Secunderabad Assembly, organized a Padayatra in Mettuguda Division as part of his election campaign. The padayatra started from Alugadda Bavi and covered several villages in the division.

Santhosh Kumar aimed to win the support of the people by highlighting the irregularities committed by the TRS party, the failures of the TRS government, and the promises made by Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Notable individuals such as former Corporate Adam Umadevi, Vennu Narsingrao, Vaiduddin, Jayaraj, Bhinna, Billa, Prithviraj, Shilpachari, and others also participated in this program.







