- Octogenarian daily-wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI-M mouthpiece in Kerala
- Google Maps suggestion left travellers stranded in desert for hours
- Arms & ammunition dropped from drone recovered from J&K’s Akhnoor sector
- Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google
- New MRI study reveals how brain changes in long-Covid patients
- Auto unions extend support to BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Haryana CM gives Rs 38 lakh to next of kin of hooch victims
- Madhu Yashki participates Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, assures support
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to expedite arrangements for KCR's meeting
- LB Nagar BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy campaigns in Mansoorabad
Secunderabad Congress candidate campaigns in Mettuguda, highlights BRS failures
Santhosh Kumar, the Congress Party candidate for the Secunderabad Assembly, organized a Padayatra in Mettuguda Division as part of his election campaign. The padayatra started from Alugadda Bavi and covered several villages in the division.
Santhosh Kumar aimed to win the support of the people by highlighting the irregularities committed by the TRS party, the failures of the TRS government, and the promises made by Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi.
Notable individuals such as former Corporate Adam Umadevi, Vennu Narsingrao, Vaiduddin, Jayaraj, Bhinna, Billa, Prithviraj, Shilpachari, and others also participated in this program.
