Secunderabad fire accident: Demolition of Deccan Mall to begin today evening

The demolition work of the Deccan Mall building, where a fire incident occurred on Secunderabad's Minister Road, will begin at 4 pm on Thursday. This building will be demolished using the hydraulic crusher demolition method without causing any danger to the surrounding buildings.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav spoke to the media on this occasion. He advised agency to take measures so that other buildings there do not face any problems during the demolition work and assured that if there is any problem, the government will take responsibility. It has been suggested that smooth demolition works should be carried out. Minister Talasani stated that accommodation has been arranged for the people of the area near Deccan Building in the nearby community hall.

The hydraulic crusher machine is unique in demolishing the building without collapsing and tilting on one side at a time with diamond cutting. As part of the demolition process, the tender process was completed on Wednesday. A tender was called at an estimated cost of Rs.33.86 lakhs and the city-based SK Mallu Agency was awarded Rs. 25.94 lakhs and entrusted with the works.

The officials stated that the Deccan Mall building will be completely demolished within a week to ten days.