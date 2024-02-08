Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat most sought after by BRS leaders

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat seems to be most sought after by the BRS leaders. Many are busy lobbying for ticket and making open requests to party leadership for sending them to the Lok Sabha.

The BRS--which had faced a setback in the Assembly elections--got solace in the city where it retained a majority of seats. The party leaders feel that given its strength in the seven constituencies, there are good chances of winning the seat. Hence they are trying to get noticed for ticket.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party had given ticket to Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Sai Kiran Yadav, who lost to the BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy. Sources said the former minister is trying to get ticket to his son one more time. Srinivas Yadav has good connections with leaders in constituencies under the Lok Sabha segment by virtue of handling the Bonalu festival where he had distributed cheques to temples. Being close to the BRS chief is an added advantage for him, party leaders say.

Senior leader Bonthu Rammohan has also thrown his hat on the Secunderabad LS segment. Taking to X, he said he had conveyed to the party high command his interest in contesting from Secunderabad or Malkajgiri LS constituencies.

Referring to MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Rammohan said, instead of giving tickets to one family, the party should give ticket to Telangana protagonists who were part of the movement.

Another leader, Mothe Shobhan Reddy, is also trying for the ticket. He is the husband of Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy. Party leaders say Reddy met party working president KT Rama Rao and requested for ticket.

Party Hyderabad district in-charge Dasoju Sravan is also said to be vying for the Secunderabad ticket. Party leaders say Sravan, who missed the Council berth in the last minute, wants to try his luck from the Lok Sabha segment. Senior leader from the Jubilee Hills constituency R Sridhar Reddy is also trying for ticket either from Secunderabad or Malkajgiri LS segment.

The Secunderabad Lok Sabha has seven segments, including Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Amberpet, Sanathnagar, Musheerabad and Nampally. Except Nampally, the BRS has won in six segments. This is making the party leaders contest the election.