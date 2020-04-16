Secunderabad: Patients forced to travel far due to lack of Covid test centres

Secunderabad: As many areas in the city do not have Covid-19 test centres, patients and those with symptoms are forced to travel long distances. City-based Dr Manohar A Reddy, general physician and trained AYUSH doctor for novel coronavirus at Malhaar Clinic, MDF Road, Kanajiguda, says the state government needs to set up centres in Alwal area.

Dr Manohar says, "At our clinic, we come across patients with almost all symptoms such as loss of taste, smell, cold and high temperature. We tell all patients who have symptoms related to Covid to visit government hospital which facility for conducting such tests. However, long distances (15-20 km), lack of transport factors are scaring them away. Leave alone go to test centres, they do not even come back to us for further treatment."

He says it is quite appalling that many such patients are not being able to go through tests, which may precipitate matters. though many are willing to for the treatment have to travel 15-20 km and as they are no centres. It would be better if the state government sets up Covid test centres at every 3-5 km distance, so that doctors can recommend patients to go to them to undergo specified tests, he adds