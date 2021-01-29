Secunderabad : Railways merges 182 helpline into 139

Secunderabad : The Railways has taken a decision to merge railway security helpline number 182 into rail madad single helpline number 139 for convenience of passengers. This integration of both security helpline numbers into single helpline number 139 would help the passengers to make all enquiries and lodging grievances also.

"Earlier, Indian Railways had provided the 182 security helpline toll-free number to provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick-pocketing or other criminal incidents on trains or rail premises.

Now it has been merged with rail madad helpline number 139. Further to make services more efficient, Indian Railways has launched the Integrated train enquiry system rail madad 139 helpline number, web and a mobile app to register complaints and to provide essential information to rail passengers," said senior officer , SCR.