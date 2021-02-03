Secunderabad: Rs 50 lakh makeover for iconic clock tower

Secunderabad: Very soon, denizens of the city can witness an appealing look of the iconic Secunderabad Clock Tower which was neglected for many years.

After taking up the clock restoration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up for beautification around the clock tower.

The clock tower is a major landmark in the twin cities and one of the oldest built in 1860. As part of beautification works, GHMC is seeking to give a new look to the tower. The work has been going on in the tower. Several attractions are being added to attract visitors.

Within a short time, the tower surroundings will be sporting a new look, as part of the beautification. Decorative lights are being fixed around the tower. A variety of trees are being planted to maintain greenery. Also, a new footpath will be laid around the clock tower garden.

Secunderabad GHMC Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy told The Hans India that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for the tower beautification work. The greenery will cost Rs 15 lakh. For the footpath and decorative lights Rs 18 lakh each will be spent.

The tenders are at confirmation stage. He said the work will be finished in couple of months.

Recently the GHMC took the initiative of clock tower restoration. City-based Ramesh Watch Company repaired the clock. Commuters can hear the clock's ticking sound.

Shortly, the denizens can see a new look of the clock tower and its surroundings, as the work is on at a full swing.