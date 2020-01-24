Security at Shamshabad airport put on high alert ahead of Republic Day

A high alert has been issued at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) ahead of the Republic Day based on an intelligence report. The entry of the visitors was also restricted inside the airport.

It is learned that the entry of the visitors will be stopped and no passes will be issued to them. While the passengers have been asked to produce all the identity cards with them till January 31, 2020.

Vehicles coming inside the airport are being checked thoroughly and the people who are moving suspiciously are being taken into custody. On the other hand, a high alert has also been issued in Delhi as a part of security measures ahead of the Republic Day.