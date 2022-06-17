Security beefed up at Tandur railway station

Tandur: The Railway Police alerted the State Police Department in the wake of agitation carried out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. On this note, tight security operations were carried out at the several railway stations in combined Rangareddy district. The Railway police rushed to Tandur railway station in the wake of the tense situation at the Secunderabad railway station.

The Police officials were deployed at the railway stations and precautionary measures were taken. The surveillance was set up with police personnel at Tandur railway station. The Police personnel at the respective stations paid special attention to all the vehicles. In Vikarabad, police team led by DSP G Shekhar Goud took part in the security operation at the railway station in Tandur on the orders of District SP Kotireddy. DSP Shekhar Goud has been in touch with the situations in Tandur.