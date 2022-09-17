 Security breach reported during Shah’s visit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A security lapse came to the fore during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Hyderabad visit on Saturday. According to the sources, after taking part in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Secunderabad's Parade Ground, Minister Amit Shah returned to Haritha Plaza, Begumpet. It is learnt that a Brezza car blocked the convoy of Minister Amit Shah and the alerted security officials broke the back glass of the vehicle.

It seems a new car and the security officials took the matter seriously and an investigation is underway. The officials also expressed anger toward the traffic police. Earlier, a security breach came fore during Amit Shah's Mumbai tour on September 4 and 5.