Seed Mafia in Nadigadda Under Fire: CPI Stands with Harassed Cotton Farmers

Gadwal: In a powerful show of solidarity, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has extended support to distressed seed cotton farmers from Nadigadda and surrounding villages in Jogulamba Gadwal district, who allege severe harassment and exploitation by seed organizers and sub-organizers. At a press conference held at the CPI district office, the party condemned the exploitative practices of the seed business network, commonly referred to as the "Seed Mafia," and called for immediate intervention by the district administration.

Farmers Seek Protection from CPI

Farmers from Elukur and Nethonipalli villages, including Gokaranna and Parashuramudu, shared harrowing accounts of mental and emotional harassment. They accused organizers and their middlemen of using threatening phone calls and abusive language to demand loan repayments. “They say they’ll chain us like animals and make us work in their homes if we don’t repay on time,” said one farmer in distress.

CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu assured full support to the farmers and warned organizers to refrain from such illegal acts. "We will stand by the farmers. If anyone tries to harm them – whether by phone or through agents – we will confront them legally and socially," he declared.

The CPI has vowed to intensify protests if the authorities fail to take legal action against organizers and sub-organizers who are allegedly driving farmers into humiliation and despair.

Exploitation Beyond Loans

The CPI also highlighted the double standards in the seed business model. While organizers take land and property as collateral for giving loans to farmers, they offer no guarantees for the quality or performance of the cotton seeds supplied. Failed crops due to substandard seeds leave farmers in financial ruin, but no responsibility is accepted by the seed suppliers.

"Organizers make the farmers sign documents every year and charge compound interest, while not being held accountable when crops fail. Why aren’t the assets of organizers pledged as security to the farmers?" CPI leaders questioned.

They demanded that, moving forward, organizers must accept interest-free repayments based on farmers’ financial conditions and should be held legally accountable for seed failure or crop damage.

CPI’s Call to the Administration

In light of these developments, CPI leaders called upon the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to:

Investigate the operations of seed organizers and sub-organizers.

Regulate illegal and exploitative loan practices.

Protect farmers from harassment and ensure legal accountability for all parties involved.

Establish grievance redressal mechanisms at the village and mandal levels.

The CPI emphasized that despite multiple agitations in Nadigadda against the seed mafia, no meaningful action has been taken—due to political interference and protection from certain officials and vested interests. They warned that if justice is not delivered swiftly, the protests will be intensified across the district.

Departments Urged to Fulfill Duties

The party also urged key departments to fulfill their duties:

Agriculture Department: Regulate seed supply, enforce seed quality standards, and penalize uncertified organizers.

Revenue and Legal Departments: Prevent illegal mortgaging of farmers’ properties and provide legal aid to victims.

Police Department: Register cases of harassment and abuse, and ensure the safety of farmers.

District Collector’s Office: Coordinate efforts to dismantle the seed mafia and provide immediate relief to affected families.

Participation and Conclusion

Apart from CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu, the press meet was attended by Maldakal Mandal Secretary Guntannagari Ranganna, Gadwal Mandal Secretary Kashi, and several affected farmers including Gokaranna and Parashuramudu. CPI leaders reiterated that unless legal action is taken and systemic changes are implemented, they will continue to lead and escalate the struggle on behalf of the farmers.