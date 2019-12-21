Seed organiser beats, confines farmer in Gadwal

Gadwal: A farmer from Gadwal district was confined in a room and later was beaten severely by a seed organiser and his followers at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Cotton Mill in Leeja mandal on Saturday.

Going into details, it is said the cotton farmer Ramesh resident of Chagadona village of Gattu mandal had taken Rs 1,05,000 as debt from a person named Narasimhulu who is a seed organiser.

However, on Saturday, the Seed organiser along with his followers intercepted the farmer near Sri Laxmi Narasimha cotton mill in Leeja confined him in a room on the premises of the cotton mill and demanded the farmer to immediately pay the debt.

However, as the farmer expressed his inability to pay the debt and requested with them that this year he had faced losses and would pay him the money later; the seed organiser grew angry and ordered his goons to beat the farmer.

The farmer Ramesh was beaten by Narasimhulu and his associates black and blue and was later shifted to hospital.

The farmer had lodged a complaint with the Leeja police. The police have registered a case and launched investigation. The relatives of the farmer have alleged that the seed organisers have been using force and man handling the poor farmer to collect their dues.

They have demanded action against the cotton seed organisers as they are fleecing huge interests on the debts from the farmers and if in case any farmer fails to pay the debts due to any untoward circumstances, they are resorting to physical man handling and beating and creating fear to collect their dues from the farmers.