Seeds, fertilisers be provided to farmers on time: ZP CEO

Mahbubnagar: Zillah Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepthi has directed the district agriculture and other concerned officials to make sure that the farmers are provided with good quality seeds and fertilizers on time before the Kharif season begins.

While speaking at a meeting held in ZP CEO's chamber, as part of Zillah Parishad third level community meeting on Tuesday, the CEO asked the police and the agriculture officials to take stern action against those who are resorting to sell fake and spurious seeds to the farmers. The CEO also said that the government had constructed Rythu Vedicas and these platforms must be utilized for conducting regular meetings with the farmers and create awareness among them with regard to cropping pattern, profitable crops and other crop and irrigation related issues.

Adding further, the CEO said that the government is providing Rs 7000 every month for the maintenance of the Rythu Vedicas. "The Agriculture extension officers are directed to conduct regular awareness programmes for the farmers at the Rythu Vedicas. Rythu Vedicas must act as scientific centers for the farmers. Funds for the maintenance of Rythu Vedicas are provided and it must be utilized properly," informed the CEO. Officials from Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Horticulture, Groundwater, Fisheries, Forest and Irrigation and other departments took part in the programme.