Seeing huge response to BRS: Errabelli

Palakurthi (Jangaon): “The BRS has always treated its cadres as its family members unlike other national parties,” Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, addressing the party cadres at Thorrur on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the BRS was providing insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh to offer social security. He said that the BRS which has a near one crore memberships is one of largest parties in the country.

He said that the BRS has the luxury of KCR’s vast experience and the energetic leadership of KTR. “As a result, Telangana made huge strides towards development,” he added. In fact, “Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country,” Errabelli said, referring to several welfare schemes and developmental programmes being implemented by the KCR Government.

“The party workers who strive hard for the victory of the party will get a suitable position,” he said, assuring them of protecting their interests. He appealed to them to sensitise the people about the welfare schemes initiated by the KRS Government.

“A large number of people joining the BRS everyday even though the Opposition parties were working overtime to tarnish the image of the pink party,” Errabelli said.