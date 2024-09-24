Seek CVC probe into Amrut scheme implementation: Bandi Sanjay to TG govt

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Congress and BRS for playing a match-fixing drama regarding the implementation of the 'Amrut Scheme' in Telangana by accusing each other of corruption to divert people's attention.

He stated on Monday that if corruption is to be uncovered, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) should investigate the implementation of the Central Scheme in Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar said that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced the Amrut Scheme with the good intention of improving infrastructure in cities across the country. He alleged that both the previous BRS and the current Congress governments have committed massive corruption and are denying the benefits of this scheme to the people.

"Both parties are enacting a drama by accusing each other of corruption in this scheme. The BRS alleges that the current Congress government is involved in massive corruption in the implementation of the scheme by awarding contracts to select individuals. In turn, the Congress counters by accusing the BRS government of corruption."

He asserted, "Both of them are trying to create a spectacle by making challenges and counter-challenges to divert people's attention from their failure to implement the six guarantees promised by the Congress."

Sanjay Kumar alleged that both parties have committed significant corruption in the implementation of the scheme, awarding contracts to favored individuals and collecting hefty commissions.

He emphasized that it requires the Central Vigilance Commission to probe the implementation of this central scheme in Telangana to uncover the corruption that occurred and bring out the truth behind the allegations made by both BRS and Congress.

For this purpose, he urged the Telangana state government to write a letter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) requesting an inquiry into the corruption surrounding the Amrut scheme. "If the State Government writes a letter, I will personally take the initiative in my capacity as Minister of State for Home Affairs to persuade the CVC to investigate the matter," he added.

Furthermore, he stated that if the Congress-led state government believes the Amrut scheme is being implemented properly in Telangana, without any corruption or bias in awarding contracts, "it should immediately write a letter to the CVC." Otherwise, it implies that the Congress government would also be considered corrupt.