Live
- Female patients less likely to get pain medication: Study
- Majority Indian online shoppers worried about data security, exposure of personal info: Report
- Telangana: 22 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar opened to release floodwater
- Great feeling: Prez Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Fiji
- Paris Olympics: Ashwini criticises Padukone's 'player responsibility' remark after Lakshya's loss
- Bear McCreary composes for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 again
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
Just In
Seethakka inaugurates second container hospital
Special focus will be on seasonal diseases in the agency area
Mulugu: Minister Sitakka said that they are providing medical services to the people by establishing a second container hospital (additional health sub-centre). On Monday, the Container Hospital (Additional Health Sub-Centre) set up in Edgerlapalli village of Vajedu mandal in Mulugu district was inaugurated by Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Bhadrachalam MLAs Tellam Venkataravu and district Collector Diwakar TS.
On this occasion, the minister said that the people of five villages are living in this agency area and they are facing many problems due to health problems. He said that it was arranged for the first time in Pochapur village and similar arrangement is made in Edgerlapalli. Four beds and medicines have been arranged for emergency treatment in this container hospital.
JTPTC Payam Ramana, DM&HO Appiah, Mandal Special Officer DCO Sardar Singh, Tehsil Daru, MPDO, Praja representatives, concerned officials were present on the occasion.