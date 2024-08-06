Seethakka inaugurates second container hospital

Mulugu: Minister Sitakka said that they are providing medical services to the people by establishing a second container hospital (additional health sub-centre). On Monday, the Container Hospital (Additional Health Sub-Centre) set up in Edgerlapalli village of Vajedu mandal in Mulugu district was inaugurated by Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Bhadrachalam MLAs Tellam Venkataravu and district Collector Diwakar TS.

On this occasion, the minister said that the people of five villages are living in this agency area and they are facing many problems due to health problems. He said that it was arranged for the first time in Pochapur village and similar arrangement is made in Edgerlapalli. Four beds and medicines have been arranged for emergency treatment in this container hospital.

JTPTC Payam Ramana, DM&HO Appiah, Mandal Special Officer DCO Sardar Singh, Tehsil Daru, MPDO, Praja representatives, concerned officials were present on the occasion.