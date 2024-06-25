Seethakka urges Chouhan for funds to develop tribal areas of State

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday demanded the Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide immediate funding for the construction of roads in tribal areas and remote areas in Telangana.

The Panchayat Raj Minister, during a meeting with the Union Rural Development Minister in New Delhi on Monday, pressed for immediate clearance of pending projects in Telangana. She specifically advocated for the Centre to prioritise road construction in underdeveloped tribal regions through the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). She provided comprehensive details to the Centre about 1,270 habitations in Telangana that currently lack connectivity under PMGSY.

Seethakka urged the Union Minister to ensure road connectivity for over 164 Adivasi tribal areas that currently lack it. She appealed to the Centre to take proactive steps to improve conditions in all remote habitats.

Additionally, she called upon the Forest Department to facilitate permissions for road construction in these tribal regions.

In response, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed a positive commitment, assuring funds and pledging to expedite the road construction projects.