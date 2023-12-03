Live
- People of New India votes on Performance Politics: Amit shah
- Patience is the biggest mantra in film industry: Anchor Chandu
- INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Winter Session strategy
- Date locked for ‘Bubblegum’ third single
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- Mental fatigue, fragility part and parcel of entertainment industry: Sheeba Akashdeep
- Inspire your winter outfits from B-town
- The energy in ‘Hi Nanna’ is addictive: Nani at musical night event
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- BRS poor show linked to anti-incumbency and shifting of voter sentiments
Just In
Seethakka wins in Mulugu
Highlights
A great victory over the BRS candidate with a majority of 33 thousand 700
Sitting candidate Dhanasari Anasuya (Sitakka) won as the MLA of Mulugu constituency in the assembly elections. In the counting held on Sunday, TRS candidate won with a majority of 33 thousand 700 votes over Mulugu ZP Chairperson Bade Nagajyoti.
A total of 1,85,000 votes were tallied and the election officials took up 22 rounds of counting. With the victory of MLA Seethakka, the celebrations in the Congress ranks are full of joy. Firecrackers were burst and sweets were distributed. MLA Seethakka thanked the people of the constituency, Congress ranks, fans, activists and leaders who worked hard for his victory.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS