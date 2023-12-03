  • Menu
Seethakka wins in Mulugu

Highlights

A great victory over the BRS candidate with a majority of 33 thousand 700

Sitting candidate Dhanasari Anasuya (Sitakka) won as the MLA of Mulugu constituency in the assembly elections. In the counting held on Sunday, TRS candidate won with a majority of 33 thousand 700 votes over Mulugu ZP Chairperson Bade Nagajyoti.

A total of 1,85,000 votes were tallied and the election officials took up 22 rounds of counting. With the victory of MLA Seethakka, the celebrations in the Congress ranks are full of joy. Firecrackers were burst and sweets were distributed. MLA Seethakka thanked the people of the constituency, Congress ranks, fans, activists and leaders who worked hard for his victory.

