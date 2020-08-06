Self-lockdown in Kamareddy for 10 days

Kamareddy Lockdown: The residents of Khammam district headquarters have confined themselves to their houses from Wednesday morning as they imposed voluntary lockdown. This self-imposed lockdown will continue for the next 10 days. Anyone, who comes onto the road, has to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.



Covid-19 has infected about 1,158 people across Kamareddy district. Traders shut down the shops for one-week last month as the death toll in the district rose. But no one took it seriously. Hence, this time the business associations and others decided to implement the lockdown strictly.

On the first day, all streets were deserted. The decision was taken by the people of the town to close all vegetable, medical shops, fruit shops. Emergency service providers also remained in their houses. All party leaders Ellanki Srinivas, Chamber of Commerce leader Mupparapu Anand urged the people to cooperate for ten days. Deccan Grameena Bank was locked up after an employee of Domakonda branch was infected with the virus. The bank was completely sanitized on Wednesday.