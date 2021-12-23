Self-lockdown in Telangana village after Omicron case surfaces

Lockdown in Telangana: A village in Rajanna Sircilla district imposed self-lockdown after a Dubai returnee tested positive for Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.



Officials said that his wife and mother was also tested positive for COVID-19 but it is yet to be learned if they are infected with Omicron. The samples were sent for genome sequencing for testing.

The samples of the man was collected at at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on his arrival and on Monday, he tested positive for Omicron and on the same day, he was sent to KIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the medical officials collected 64 samples from Gudem village and another 53 samples from Narayanpur of Yellareddypet mandal where the youth attended a marriage.

Gudem village sarpanch said that all the shops, hotels and other businesses were closed for 10 days to contain the virus spread.









