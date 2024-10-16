Live
- Inauguration of Telangana Vision Center in Nagarkurnool
- Awareness Campaign by Agricultural College Students on Galikunta Disease for Farmers
- MLA Rajesh Reddy Inaugurates Mudiraj Association Building
- Seminar on Self-Employment and Government Schemes
- Procurement Centers Established to Support Farmers: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Filmmakers, Actors, Comedians, Writers, Musicians, and Creators: IFP Season 14 Emerges as the Ultimate Hub of Creativity X Culture
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Road Accident in Medak District
- Embracing the Power of Astras and Ancient Wisdom with Vivaan Karulkar
- DIY Skincare Masks for a Glowing Karwa Chauth
- How Menopause Can Impact Bone & Heart Health: Here’s What You Need to Know?
Just In
Seminar on Self-Employment and Government Schemes
On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy and District Collector Badavath Santosh held a review meeting with representatives of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and NGOs at the video conference hall in the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate.
Nagar Kurnool: On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy and District Collector Badavath Santosh held a review meeting with representatives of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and NGOs at the video conference hall in the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate.
The discussion focused on preparing detailed plans for the upcoming Self-Employment Awareness Conference, scheduled for the 22nd of this month in the Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary constituency. During the meeting, District Collector Santosh provided guidelines to the officials on the necessary arrangements and preparations for the awareness program, which will highlight various central and state government schemes available to the public.
MLA Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of educating unemployed youth and the public about the government schemes, urging officials to ensure comprehensive awareness. NGO representative Venkat, NSIC Chief Managers Chaganti and Suresh, and Manager Ashwini Kumar were among those who participated in the event.