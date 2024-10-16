Seminar on Self-Employment and Government Schemes

Nagar Kurnool: On Wednesday, Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy and District Collector Badavath Santosh held a review meeting with representatives of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and NGOs at the video conference hall in the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate.

The discussion focused on preparing detailed plans for the upcoming Self-Employment Awareness Conference, scheduled for the 22nd of this month in the Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary constituency. During the meeting, District Collector Santosh provided guidelines to the officials on the necessary arrangements and preparations for the awareness program, which will highlight various central and state government schemes available to the public.

MLA Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of educating unemployed youth and the public about the government schemes, urging officials to ensure comprehensive awareness. NGO representative Venkat, NSIC Chief Managers Chaganti and Suresh, and Manager Ashwini Kumar were among those who participated in the event.















