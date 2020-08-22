Senior advocate Ramachandra Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Former Advocate General of undivided AP and senior advocate S Ramachandra Rao passed away on Thursday night due to cardiac arrest.



Due to some cardiac problem he was rushed to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Ramachandra Rao played a pivotal role in several prime cases under Andhra Pradesh. A graduate in Science from Andhra University, later on, Ramachandra Rao obtained a law degree from Madras University.

On Friday, last rites were performed at Panjagutta graveyard, where eminent personalities paid tributes.