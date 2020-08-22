Senior advocate Ramachandra Rao passes away
Highlights
Former Advocate General of undivided AP and senior advocate S Ramachandra Rao passed away on Thursday night due to cardiac arrest.
Hyderabad: Former Advocate General of undivided AP and senior advocate S Ramachandra Rao passed away on Thursday night due to cardiac arrest.
Due to some cardiac problem he was rushed to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Ramachandra Rao played a pivotal role in several prime cases under Andhra Pradesh. A graduate in Science from Andhra University, later on, Ramachandra Rao obtained a law degree from Madras University.
On Friday, last rites were performed at Panjagutta graveyard, where eminent personalities paid tributes.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story