Senior BRS leader and MLA warns Harish Rao of his defeat in Siddipet

Amid growing suspense on the finalisation of party tickets, BRS senior leader and Malkajigiri MLA M Hanumanth Rao lashes out at State Finance and Medical and Health minister T Harish Rao.

The MLA alleged that Harish Rao was obstructing the old Medak district development by encouraging group politics. " Who is Harish Rao to dominate Medak district politics . I am contesting from Malkajigiri and my son will fight from the Medak assembly constituency. Why is Harish Rao involving in ticket allocation. ", he questioned.

Reports said that Hanumantha Rao's son Rohit Rao is eyeing the BRS seat from the Medak assembly segment. The sitting MLA Padma Devendar Reddy is the strong follower of Harish Rao in Medak district.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that Harish was obstructing the young leaders from growing politically in the old Medak district.

The BRS MLA warned he will show his power and influence in the minister's assembly segment of Siddipet from where Harish Rao has been winning elections with a huge majority since 2004 assembly elections.

Hanumantha Rao also alleged that Harish Rao amassed Rs one lakh crore wealth by looting the public money.







