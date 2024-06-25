Senior citizen stages Darna seeking pention

Gadwal: In Aija Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal District, disabled, pensioners were came on the road. BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy declared his support for the pensioners. He mentioned that before the 2023 assembly elections, the PCC President promised that the current Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, would increase the old age pension from ₹2000 to ₹4000 and similarly raise the pension for the disabled to ₹6000.

BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not fulfilling his election promise to increase pensions. He noted that Revanth Reddy had secured votes by promising to raise the old age pension to ₹4000 and the disability pension to ₹6000, but no announcement has been made regarding these increases despite him being in office for seven months.

Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that in the neighboring state, the alliance Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu signed the file to implement the pension increase from July immediately after taking office. He questioned why Telangana's Chief Minister has not taken similar action. BJP leaders Veeraiah Chari, Lakshman achari, Ramanjaneyulu, and local old age pensioners, disabled individuals, and widows participated in the event.