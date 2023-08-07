Senior IAS officials lodged complaint against wife in Hyd

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer and Telangana state Joint Secretary to IT department Sandeep Kumar Jha has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that his wife and in-laws are harassing and threatening to foist false cases on him.

In his complaint, the IAS officer alleged that his wife Pallavi Jha, father-in-law and brother-in-law were mentally and physically harassing him over trivial matters.

He also alleged that they were threatening to foist false cases of domestic violence and dowry harassment against him and were pressurizing him to transfer his properties on his wife’s name. Based on the complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case under various sections and have launched an investigation.

Sandeep Kumar Jha got married to Pallavi Jha in Korba, hailed from Chattisgarh in 2021. The couple were happy initially. Differences came up between them on some family issues.

Pallavi also accused Sandeep of domestic violence, dowry harassment and forcing her to have unnatural sex. In this regard, a complaint has also been lodged with Korba police in Chhattisgarh.

Alleging police inaction, Pallavi approached a local court. The court directed the police to register an FIR against the IAS officer. While this case was pending , the Hyderabad police booked a case against Sandeep’s wife and in-laws.