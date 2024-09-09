Senior IPS Officer CV Anand Assumes Charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mr. CV Anand has taken office as the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad City for the second time, following his previous tenure from December 2021 until October 2023. On his return, Mr. Anand expressed gratitude towards the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the State Government for their support.





In a media interaction at his office, Commissioner Anand outlined his immediate focus areas, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the upcoming Ganesh idols immersion and Milad festivities. He mentioned that he would thoroughly review the arrangements and action plans related to these significant events.



"City police bandobust for all other events are usually considered as quarter finals and semi finals. The Ganesh bandobust is the finals, and I am confident that all officers will rise to the occasion," CP Anand stated.

He highlighted key priorities for his new term, including easing traffic congestion, intensifying H-NEW operations to combat drug-related issues, and enhancing law and order through effective policing and crime control measures.

During his previous term, Mr. Anand was recognized for implementing a series of innovative IT initiatives, such as D-CAMO and Fit Cop, along with significant reforms including the establishment of the Central Command Control (CCC), reorganization of the City Police, and the appointment of women Inspectors as Station House Officers (SHOs).

Commissioner Anand was joined by several senior officials at the event, including Mr. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (Law & Order); Mr. Viswaprasad, Additional CP (Traffic); Smt. Parimala Hananutan, DIG-ICCC; and Mr. Gajarao Bhoopal, Joint CP (Admin), among others.