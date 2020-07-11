Senior official severely injured in clash with colleague over protocol issue in Gadwal

Gadwal: During the altercation over a protocol issue, a senior officer of Animal Husbandry department attacked another senior official, causing severe head injuries, in the office in Gadwal on Friday.

According to reports, heated argument broke out between Assistant Director of district Animal Husbandry department Keshava Sai Aditya and another senior officer of the same department UR Ramesh over not abiding to the official protocol during Haritha Haram programme held in the district.

It was said that Keshava Sai Aditya had attended 6th phase of Haritha Haram programme organized by District Collector Sruthi Ojha on Friday. When UR Ramesh questioned Keshava Sai as to why he had not informed him (Ramesh) about the programme in which the Collector had participated, Keshava Sai reportedly became angry and hurled a blunt object that was on his table at Ramesh's head. This caused severe bleeding head injuries to Ramesh.

Other staff present there acted swiftly, stopped the quarreling officials and shifted the injured officer to hospital for treatment immediately. Later, UR Ramesh lodged a complaint with Gadwal police against Kesava Sai Aditya for his rude and unprofessional behavior.