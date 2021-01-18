Separate centres to administer Covishield, Covaxin in Telangana

Telangana government is all set to administer two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin to the people. Separates centres will also be arranged for the two vaccines soon. The government has received both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in the last week.

On the first day of the vaccination drive, the government-administered only Covishield vaccine and the administer of Covaxin will begin in a few days.

Director of public health and family welfare said that the persons vaccinated should be given two doses of the same vaccine and it would be easy to maintain the data of vaccinated persons separately. He said that a detailed plan has been prepared for next week and in the meantime, the state will receive another 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine in the coming days.

In the view of vaccination drive, the state government instructed the health officials to identify more district hospitals, area hospitals and community health centres as vaccination centres instead of primary health centres. As the vaccine will roll-out today, the government added 28 more vaccine centres to the existing 14 centres in Hyderabad. And five centres in Rangareddy to the existing nine.