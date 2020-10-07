Separate TS EAMCET for 85 candidates on October 8

TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said that the council has decided to hold a separate test of TS EAMCET-2020 for 85 candidates on October 8. He said that the students could not attend the test earlier as they are from Covid-19 affected areas.

The candidates have made a representation for allowing them to take the test. Accordingly, the State governmenthas decided to do justice to them by conducting a test.



Applications from the 85 candidates have been received and the test for them will be conducted at JK Nagar Centre, he added.

Prof Papi Reddy thanked the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Commissioner Technical Education Navin Mittal, JNTUH officials and the TCS for smooth conduct of examination and declaration of results.