Serial killer involved in 11 murders arrested

Nagarkurnool: In a spine-chilling development, RamatiSathyanarayana, a 47-year-old resident of Indranagar Colony in Nagarkurnool, was arrested by the district police for the brutal murder of 11 individuals under false promises of helping them find hidden treasure across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka since 2020.The notorious killer who was absconding from the police for quite some time was nabbed by the police and sent to remand.

According to district police authorities the notorious serial killer, Satyanarayana fooled people under the pretext of extracting hidden treasure. He took advantage of their superstitious beliefs and conducted banamati, and black magic. He also extracted money and assets from the victims.

The alleged assassin is identified as a resident of Peddapur village in Nagarkurnool district and was currently residing in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. The modus operandi of Yadav was that he used to select gullible people who believed in superstition and lure them of extracting treasure. For doing that he used to take huge ransom or get assets registered on his name. He is also learnt to have mastered the tradition skill of doing Mantras for Snake bite and Scorpion bite inherited from his grandparents. Using these mantras, he convinced the unsuspecting victims that he possessed magical powers.

In a startling revelation, Yadav admitted to a total of eight registered cases involving the murder of 11 individuals. The police said that with court permission, they will conduct in-depth investigations and crack the details of many more cases and offenses linked to the perpetrator. Currently, a court case is pending regarding the alleged sale of the same plot to multiple parties against the culprit.

Seized evidence includes toxic substances used in the murders, detonators, various leaves, five Mobile phones belonging to the deceased victims, and eight other cell phones used by Yadav. The suspect was apprehended along with a getaway vehicle.

District Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad spearheaded the investigation, working closely with DSP Mohan Kumar, CI Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and SUB-Inspector Mahender, along with other dedicated staff members.