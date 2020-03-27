Serilingampally: CM K Chandrashekar Rao asked to enforce Centre's advisories

Serilingampally: BJP in-charge for Serilingampally constituency Gajjala Yoganand wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, urging him to take necessary measures to implement the advisory issued by the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar regarding utilisation of cess fund collected for welfare of construction workers in wake of outbreak of Covid-19.

Emphasising on the need for helping unorganised construction workers who have come from various states who were severely affected by the lockdown, he appealed to the state government to take necessary measures to help them. He recalled that a cess fund of Rs 52,000 crore was made available at the national level and financial assistance can be provided to 3.3 crore construction workers by directly transferring the amount into their accounts. He urged the CM to take immediate steps to ensure construction workers of the state were benefited by the cess fund.