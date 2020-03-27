 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Serilingampally: CM K Chandrashekar Rao asked to enforce Centre's advisories

Serilingampally: CM K Chandrashekar Rao asked to enforce CentreBJP in-charge for Serilingampally constituency Gajjala Yoganand
Highlights

BJP urges the CM to take immediate steps to ensure construction workers of the state were benefited by the cess fund collected for their welfare

Serilingampally: BJP in-charge for Serilingampally constituency Gajjala Yoganand wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, urging him to take necessary measures to implement the advisory issued by the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar regarding utilisation of cess fund collected for welfare of construction workers in wake of outbreak of Covid-19.

Emphasising on the need for helping unorganised construction workers who have come from various states who were severely affected by the lockdown, he appealed to the state government to take necessary measures to help them. He recalled that a cess fund of Rs 52,000 crore was made available at the national level and financial assistance can be provided to 3.3 crore construction workers by directly transferring the amount into their accounts. He urged the CM to take immediate steps to ensure construction workers of the state were benefited by the cess fund.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories