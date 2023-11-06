  • Menu
Serlingampally voters extend support to Congress, says will vote for Jagdishwar Goud

Highlights

The people of Serilingampally constituency, who are fully supporting the Congress candidate V. Jagadishwar Goud

The people of Serilingampally constituency, who are fully supporting the Congress candidate V. Jagadishwar Goud, said that they will vote for the candidate strengthened by the Congress party with open arms.

Congress party MLA candidate V. Jagadishwar Goud conducted door-to-door campaign in Gokul Plots and Sai Nagar Tanda under Madapur Division of Serilingampally Constituency.





