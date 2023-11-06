Live
- Bengal Govt-Raj Bhavan tussle over interim VCs heading for murkier turns
- “The Evolution of Brands: Design trends that Embrace Millennial Values and Desires”
- BRS regime betrayed every section of society: Congress leader Khera
- Taekwondo Premier League 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023
- Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Lyricist Prashant Ingole's upcoming song “Tu Jaanta Nahi” to out on November 7
- Celebrating Diwali with Care: Eye Safety First
- Telangana polls: Cong, BJP like two sides of same coin, alleges Goa CM Pramod Sawant
- Tiger 3' eyes bumper Diwali opening: industry experts
- Independent candidate files nomination in Mulugu
- Manipur’s Shirui village bans hunting of animals for three years, protects migratory Amur falcons
Serlingampally voters extend support to Congress, says will vote for Jagdishwar Goud
The people of Serilingampally constituency, who are fully supporting the Congress candidate V. Jagadishwar Goud
Congress party MLA candidate V. Jagadishwar Goud conducted door-to-door campaign in Gokul Plots and Sai Nagar Tanda under Madapur Division of Serilingampally Constituency.
