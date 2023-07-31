‘Services of Collector RV Karnan are commendable’

Karimnagar: Joint Karimnagar District Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandrashekar Goud rendered the services of RV Karnan IAS, who served as District Collector of Karimnagar and was transferred to Nalgonda district. He paid a courtesy call to RV Karnan IAS and also Priyanka Karnan who was transferred as Additional Collector of Suryapet on Sunday at the Karimnagar Collector Camp office. Chandrashekar Goud said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is the most ambitious scheme in the country, has been implemented effectively by him and the officials of various departments have been coordinated with continuous monitoring to ensure timely grounding of Dalit Bandhu units and praised Collector R V Karnan for working enthusiastically with all other district officials.