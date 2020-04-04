Set up 444 paddy procurement centres in Khammam district says Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday informed that paddy procurement will be taken up at village level and at about 444 centres across the district.

He inaugurated paddy procurement centres in Pochavaram and Chennur villages of Kallur mandal and other places in Khammam district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the entire paddy produced by the farmers in the district in Rabi season will be procured.

He told the officials to make all arrangements at the centres and asked the farmers to maintain social distance at the centres. Rythu Bandhu members, village and mandal committees, PACS office bearers should extend cooperation towards ensure smooth procurement, he added.

A schedule for harvesting the crop would also be released. About 365 harvesting machines are made available at mandal headquarters and another 100 machines are on their way from Salem in Tamil Nadu to the district, Ajay Kumar informed.

He asked the farmers to contat the tollfree number of the district Collectorate if they have any issues.

The Minister said that money will be credited into the farmers' account soon after their farm produce was purchased. The guidelines issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must be followed strictly and asked the rice millers to buy paddy at MSP and to create a WhatsApp group by including PACS, farmers and agriculture officials for dissemination of information on paddy procurement process. The millers have to make space available to stock paddy.

There was a scope for increase in crop extent and yield after the completion of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project and stabilisation of ayacut under Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal, Ajay Kumar hoped.

He also inaugurated paddy procurement centres at other places in the district on the day. The Minister said that because of the precautionary measures taken by the district administration, the number of corona positive cases were less in Khammam district.

There were sufficient stocks of essential commodities in the district and public need not panic.